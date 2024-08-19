SFG Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. 244,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,407. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.