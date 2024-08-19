SFG Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.