Short Interest in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Grows By 7.3%

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:ANRO traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a current ratio of 26.02. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alto Neuroscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

