Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Rises By 7.7%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0373 dividend. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

