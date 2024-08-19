Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Grows By 10.7%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLTE
Belite Bio Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Belite Bio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.