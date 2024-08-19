Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rises By 11.4%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.8 days.

Coats Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CGGGF stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.