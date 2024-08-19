Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Declines By 14.1%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CNXC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,048. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $76,688. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 109,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

