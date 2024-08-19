Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Rises By 9.6%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNTH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.