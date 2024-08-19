Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Decreases By 15.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 25,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

