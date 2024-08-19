Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declines By 9.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXG traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.73.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
