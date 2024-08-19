Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Decreases By 9.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FKU traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $40.03. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.4464 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
