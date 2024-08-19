Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Decreases By 9.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FKU traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $40.03. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.4464 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 3.68% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

