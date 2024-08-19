Short Interest in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Expands By 5.7%

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Fractyl Health Trading Up 1.7 %

GUTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 227,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,404. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06. Fractyl Health has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Fractyl Health will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUTS. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter worth $13,735,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the first quarter valued at $9,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 996,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

