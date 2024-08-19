Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Increases By 14.4%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

GLMD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

