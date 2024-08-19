Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Declines By 8.6%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 170.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.99. 366,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,800. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.77 and its 200 day moving average is $511.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.