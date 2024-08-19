Short Interest in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Declines By 8.2%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

InnovAge Stock Performance

InnovAge stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 35,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,982. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $843.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in InnovAge by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

