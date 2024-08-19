Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Drops By 14.0%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $422.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.