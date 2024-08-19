Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Drops By 14.0%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
IVR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $422.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.90.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
