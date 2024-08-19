Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Decreases By 15.3%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

