Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Increases By 5.9%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDF remained flat at $5.21 during trading on Friday. 52,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,298. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.