Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Increases By 5.9%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDF remained flat at $5.21 during trading on Friday. 52,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,298. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

