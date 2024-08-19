SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 537,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 930,224 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.49.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $734.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 134,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

