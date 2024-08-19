SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 537,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 930,224 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.49.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $734.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.