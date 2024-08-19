SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $435.01 million and approximately $137,852.12 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36027737 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $115,841.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

