SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $115,505.46 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $439.94 million and $115,505.46 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,527.58 or 1.00016302 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36655288 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $89,309.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.