Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $180,241.38 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $49.52 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $68,879,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,388,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 188.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 881,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,600,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

