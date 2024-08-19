SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 3.9%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 10,062,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 46,071,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

