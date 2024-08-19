SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,906. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

