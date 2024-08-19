SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,793. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

