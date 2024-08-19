Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 15.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.33. 1,629,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,292. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.34.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

