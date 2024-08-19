Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 257.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere 3D

Shares of ANY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.85. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

In other Sphere 3D news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $626,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

