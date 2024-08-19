StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Tops $2,677.54 on Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $100.01 million and approximately $36,218.35 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,677.54 or 0.04531361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 37,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,351 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 37,351.82433152. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,704.97475117 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,276.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

