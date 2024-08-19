Status (SNT) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $84.52 million and $1.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02102625 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $830,502.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

