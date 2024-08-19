Steem Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.85 million and $10.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,633.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.79 or 0.00569279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00113355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00257783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031767 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072182 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,283,409 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.