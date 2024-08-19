StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.31. 134,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,923. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after buying an additional 627,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

