Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$18.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.82.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$15.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.44 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.04.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball acquired 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $399,686. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

