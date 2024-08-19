StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of TWOU opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. 2U has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $135.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 141,119 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

