StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Down 46.4 %

NASDAQ CONN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Conn’s has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

