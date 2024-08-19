StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

TNXP stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

