StockNews.com Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:DIN opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

