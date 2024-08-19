Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.49. 3,286,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.87.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

