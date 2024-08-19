Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.50. 2,811,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.39. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

