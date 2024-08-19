Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.35. 243,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.