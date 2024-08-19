Stratis (STRAX) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $44,142.12 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.22 or 0.04462035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

