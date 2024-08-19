Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

