Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

