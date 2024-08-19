Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.55.

Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.75. 472,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,033. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

