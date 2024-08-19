Synapse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.96 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $100.00 million and approximately $48.96 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,220,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

