Taiko Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $500.89 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taiko has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Taiko has a market capitalization of $500.89 million and $10.54 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,283,642 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.79054514 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,098,695.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

