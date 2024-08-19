Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

