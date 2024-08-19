Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading Down 3%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 371,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,709,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 755,192 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $3,508,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

