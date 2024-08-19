TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $150.44. 504,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,052. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

