Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.29

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

