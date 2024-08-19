Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stuart A. Randle Sells 2,674 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $239.25 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.14.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.